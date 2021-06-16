Stage 1 fire restrictions coming for some Colorado counties, national forests

DENVER — The extreme heat and dry conditions are prompting authorities to implement fire restrictions in many parts of Colorado.

Pitkin and Eagle counties are moving to Stage 1 fire restrictions beginning Wednesday. Summit County will be in Stage 1 restrictions Friday.

Stage 1 restrictions are coming for other parts of the state where extreme and exceptional drought conditions persists.

Medicine Bow-Routt National Forests and Thunder Basin National Grassland will enter Stage 1 fire restrictions Wednesday. San Juan National Forest in southwest Colorado announced they too will implement Stage 1 fire restrictions beginning Wednesday.

The restrictions prohibit open fires, including charcoal barbecues and grills. Fires inside permanent fire pits at developed camp sites are allowed.

