Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Staffing shortages at 911 communication centers in Denver metro lead to longer wait times

Vacancy rates at Denver-area centers range from 15% to 42%
items.[0].image.alt
Lisa Marie Pane/AP
FILE- In this March 15, 2018, file photo a dispatcher works at a desk station with a variety of screens used by those who take 911 emergency calls in Roswell, Ga. The Roswell call center is one of the few in the United States that accepts text messages. Most places in the U.S. don’t have access to text-to-911 services, an increasingly crucial gap during an era of mass shootings and other catastrophes, when a phone call is not always an option. (AP Photo/Lisa Marie Pane, File)
Text to 911 Slow Going
Posted at 4:29 PM, Oct 31, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-31 18:29:30-04

The 911 communication centers in the Denver metro responsible for taking emergency calls and dispatching police, firefighters and paramedics are struggling to recruit and retain workers amid a tight labor market that has made hiring difficult in many industries, leaders of five of the area’s largest centers said.

The lack of workers means 911 callers in many of Denver’s largest communities are waiting longer before connecting with a call taker, thus delaying the arrival of help. Leaders from four of the five agencies, which cover a broad swath of the metro area, said wait times have increased in 2021 due to a lack of employees.

Vacancy rates at five of the largest communications centers in the Denver metro range between 15% and 42% and leaders from each agency — the Adams County Communication Center, Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office 911 Communications, Aurora 911, Denver 911 and Jefferson County Communications Center — said they were struggling to recruit for the demanding job.

“How do we compete with so many available jobs right now that are not shift work, that are not 24/7, 365 days a year?” said Tina Buneta, director of Aurora’s public safety communications department.

Call takers and dispatchers are often leaving the industry for better pay or more regular schedules that don’t include weekends and holidays, 911 directors said. Others are looking for a less stressful job that doesn’t involve helping people navigate shootings, deaths and crashes.

Continue reading on The Denver Post

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather