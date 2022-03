Staffing shortage hampers RTD train service to DIA; line to run at 30-minute intervals

DENVER — An issue that’s been dogging transit service in the Regional Transportation District for some time reared its ugly head again Tuesday. Staffing issues forced RTD to cancel more than 30 trips on the University of Colorado A Line that serves Denver International Airport.

The agency said a lack of additional crew members forced them to limit the line’s operations to 30-minute intervals Tuesday, instead of the typical 10–15-minute frequencies during peak time. Federal regulations require a second crew member on all commuter rail trips.

RTD is about 20% short in commuter rail positions, according to a Denver Post report from January.