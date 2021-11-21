Staff member stabbed to death outside Denver homeless shelter

DENVER — Police in Denver are investigating the fatal stabbing of a homeless shelter staff member outside the Denver Rescue Mission facility Saturday night.

A male staff member of the men’s homeless shelter, located at 4600 East 48the Avenue, was stabbed sometime around 9 p.m. and transported to the hospital where he later died.

Police said no arrests have been made in this case and an investigation is ongoing.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbing incident are not known.

The Denver Department of Housing Stability (HOST) released the following statement Sunday:

“Our hearts go out to the family, friends, and colleagues – in this shelter and others – who are grappling with the aftermath of this senseless violence and the loss of a loved one.”

The victim will be identified by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner at a later time.