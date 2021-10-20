Stable insurance rates projected for Colorado’s health insurance marketplace next year

DENVER — As Colorado’s health system continues to recover from the ongoing COVID-19 crisis, the impact on individual health insurance premiums appear to be minimal.

The Colorado Division of Insurance (DOI) released on Wednesday rate fillings for approved 2022 insurance plans, which shows premiums are expected to increase slightly next year.

The finalized 2022 rates show premium prices for individuals in Connect for Health Colorado insurance marketplace are increasing an average of 1.1% statewide over 2021 premiums, according to the DOI.

Experts say the state’s individual health insurance rates have largely stabilized.

The insurance marketplace offers plans from eight companies, which are returning next year. In addition, 63 out the state’s 64 counties will have multiple companies to choose from. Jackson County will only have one company offered.

The open enrollment period for 2022 health coverage opens Nov. 1 and goes through Jan. 15.