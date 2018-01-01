Springs couple welcomes first Colorado baby of 2018

TheDenverChannel.com Team
3:59 PM, Jan 1, 2018
Isla Beth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — She was right on time for the new year!

Colorado’s first baby of 2018, a little girl, greeted her parents and staff just one minute after midnight at UCHealth in Colorado Springs.

Isla Beth McLennan weighed in at 6 pounds, 2 ounces and is the first daughter of Brian and Tamra McLellan.

At Saint Joseph Hospital, staff waited until 1:07 a.m. for their first new addition of the year — a baby boy!

The hospitals say all babies and parents are healthy and resting comfortably.

