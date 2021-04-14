Spring snow is on the way for Colorado, but here's why the forecast is tricky

DENVER — Spring snow is on the way for Colorado's Front Range — but how much accumulation we'll see could vary over the next few days.

The National Weather Service in Boulder on Wednesday was calling for 2-3 inches of snow in Denver, and 3-4 inches at the airport, with higher amounts into the foothills and mountains. But as we often see in spring storms, how much snow we get could depend on the temperatures and whether the precipitation falls as rain or snow. Also, the prospect of thunderstorms could lead to heavier snow in localized areas.

NWS Boulder

April snows are a challenge as more moisture can come down in the form of rain - but we often have convective action too! Thunder-snow raises the chance for locally heavy amounts. We may get a good shot of wet, heavy snow Thursday night & early Friday! @denverchannel #cowx pic.twitter.com/7GWzZGh0fO — Mike Nelson (@MikeNelson247) April 14, 2021

Another factor, according to the Weather Service, is whether precipitation develops earlier on Wednesday night, leading to snowfall in some areas. But for now, the precipitation would likely be on the lighter side until later in the week.

We do know this: We're likely in for several days of soggy, cool weather, beginning Thursday, when showers are expected to move into the area.

Temperatures could drop enough to begin producing snow by Thursday afternoon. The heaviest of the snow should clear out of the area by Friday, and travel impacts aren't expected to be severe due to the April sun angle and temperatures nearing 40 on Friday.

One thing to keep in mind heading into the weekend are the expected low temperatures on Sunday morning. Temps could drop into the teens across the metro area.

The stretch of rain and snow is much-needed across Colorado, as most of the state remains in drought conditions. Southern areas of the metro and into the southeast plains are in severe drought conditions, and much of the Western Slope is under extreme or exceptional drought conditions.