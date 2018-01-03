‘Sports Authority' name coming off Broncos stadium

DENVER — The Broncos stadium may not have a new name, but they’re going to start taking the old name off soon. 
 
“We are going to take the [Sports Authority] signs down. All of the exterior signage will come down, starting in about a week or 10 days,” Broncos President and CEO Joe Ellis told reporters on Tuesday.

The name will have to stay in place inside the stadium for a while longer because of events and concerts, according to Ellis. 

So what now?

“I suspect by the start of the season we’ll either have a placeholder name or a name on the building that involves a corporation supporting that name. That is an important part to our capital funding moving forward,” he added.

Ellis wouldn’t put a time frame on a new name but added that the franchise has had “productive discussions” with companies. 

