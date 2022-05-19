Watch
Spirit tells shareholders to reject hostile bid from JetBlue

Chris O'Meara/AP
FLE - A line of Spirit Airlines jets sit on the tarmac at the Orlando International Airport on May 20, 2020, in Orlando, Fla. Spirit Airlines' board is telling its shareholders to reject JetBlue's offer, saying it's not in the best interests of the company or its stockholders. Spirit said Thursday, May 19, 2022, that its board found that a potential deal with JetBlue faces substantial regulatory hurdles, especially while the Northeast Alliance with American Airlines remains in effect. (AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
Posted at 8:43 AM, May 19, 2022
Spirit Airlines is advising shareholders to reject a tender offer for shares from JetBlue three days after it went hostile in its bid to create what would be the nation's fifth largest airline.

Spirit repeated Thursday that any attempt to merge with JetBlue would face substantial regulatory hurdles, largely because of JetBlue's alliance with American Airlines in the Northeast.

The Justice Department is suing to block that deal.

JetBlue offered to buy Spirit Airlines after a proposed acquisition of that carrier by Frontier Airlines, a deal that Spirit is backing despite a lower offering price.

