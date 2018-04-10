Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman,' about Klan in Colorado, to open in August

Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:44PM MDT expiring April 12 at 9:00PM MDT in effect for: Alamosa, Baca, Bent, Chaffee, Conejos, Costilla, Crowley, Custer, El Paso, Fremont, Huerfano, Kiowa, Lake, Las Animas, Otero, Prowers, Pueblo, Rio Grande, Saguache, Teller
Fire Weather Warning issued April 10 at 2:16PM MDT expiring April 11 at 7:00PM MDT in effect for: Adams, Arapahoe, Boulder, Broomfield, Clear Creek, Denver, Douglas, Elbert, Gilpin, Jefferson, Lincoln, Park, Washington
NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" will open in theaters on the one-year anniversary of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists marched and a counterprotester was killed.
Focus Features on Monday announced that Lee's newly retitled drama will be released Aug. 10. The film is about the real-life story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado who went undercover in 1978 to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. John David Washington plays Stallworth in the film and Adam Driver plays his partner, Flip Zimmerman.
Among the film's producers are "Get Out" director Jordan Peele and "Get Out" producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions.