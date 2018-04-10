Spike Lee's 'BlacKkKlansman,' about Klan in Colorado, to open in August

Associated Press
7:50 AM, Apr 10, 2018
7:50 AM, Apr 10, 2018
ron stallworth | colorado springs | ku klux klan | blackkklansman | spike lee

Filmmaker Spike Lee attends the Oscars held at Hollywood & Highland Center on March 2, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Image copyright 2014 Getty Images. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEW YORK (AP) — Spike Lee's "BlacKkKlansman" will open in theaters on the one-year anniversary of the violent protests in Charlottesville, Virginia, where white nationalists marched and a counterprotester was killed.

Focus Features on Monday announced that Lee's newly retitled drama will be released Aug. 10. The film is about the real-life story of Ron Stallworth, a black police officer in Colorado who went undercover in 1978 to infiltrate the Ku Klux Klan. John David Washington plays Stallworth in the film and Adam Driver plays his partner, Flip Zimmerman.

Among the film's producers are "Get Out" director Jordan Peele and "Get Out" producer Jason Blum of Blumhouse Productions.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top