Speeding motorcyclist killed in crash, Commerce City police say

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. – A speeding motorcyclist was killed in a crash involving a parked car in Commerce City Monday night, according to the Commerce City Police Department.

The crash occurred around 7:20 p.m. in the 9200 block of Heinz Way.

Police said in a news release on Tuesday that the motorcyclist, driving at a high rate of speed southbound on Heinz Way, failed to navigate a turn and struck a parked vehicle.

The male victim, who has yet to be identified, was pronounced deceased at the scene, police said.

They are investigating to see if alcohol was a contributing factor.