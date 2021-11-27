Speed factor in fatal crash on Colfax in Aurora, police said

AURORA, Colo. — Police in Aurora are investigating a single-vehicle crash the left one woman dead and critically injured another early Sunday morning. Police said speed was a factor in the crash.

It happened around 6:25 a.m. in the 11800 block of East Colfax Avenue in Aurora.

According to the Aurora Police Department, a woman driving a Dodge Ram pickup truck was traveling at a high rate of speed eastbound on Colfax when the truck hit a curb, lost control, veered into a hotel sign, and came to a rest against a tree.

The driver was pronounced deceased at the scene and another female passenger was transported to a local hospital in critical condition, APD said in a release.

The identity of the deceased will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner's Office once she has been positively identified and her next of kin has been notified.

This crash marks the 39th fatal crash in Aurora so far this year and the second fatal crash in the city in the overnight hours of Friday into Saturday morning.