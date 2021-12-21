Watch
Special Olympics Colorado is asking for more big-hearted volunteers to coach their athletes

Special Olympics Colorado recently expanded its registration process to bring more athletes into the fold. With that, comes the increased need of more volunteers to help coach.
Special Olympics Colorado
Posted at 7:56 AM, Dec 21, 2021
DENVER — Special Olympics Colorado recently expanded its registration process to bring more athletes into the fold. With that, comes the increased need of more volunteers to help coach.

This comes as the nonprofit's operations get back to normal after a COVID-19 hiatus. The Special Olympics Colorado (SOCO) Fall Classic has returned.

"It's been great to see everyone and the athletes reconnecting with each other," said SOCO President and CEO Megan Scremin. "It's so wonderful to be able to see them in person and to see the actual competition."

With the recent push to get more athletes involved in all of SOCO's events, Coach Rachel Thompson is pleading for volunteers to come and help.

"Get off the couch and do it," Thompson said with a smile. "Seeing all the growth and the warmth and the happiness between the athletes makes it worth it."

Scremin said she is looking for coaches in basketball, skiing and figure skating.

"The beautiful thing about all this is that no experience is necessary," Scremin said. "We desperately need volunteer coaches. We would not exist without our volunteer coaches."

If you are interested in coaching, click here.

