Special enrollment period opens for uninsured Coloradans impacted by wildfires, COVID-19

DENVER — Colorado is opening a special health insurance enrollment period for uninsured residents impacted by the fires in Boulder County or the COVID-19 pandemic.

These residents can access the special enrollment period as of Jan. 19 through March 16.

To qualify to enroll, Coloradans must have been impacted by Colorado wildfires or the COVID-19 pandemic or experience a different qualify life event .

“The spike in COVID-19 cases and the fires in Boulder County have been a one-two punch for many Coloradans. And both events impact people’s physical and mental health, making health insurance coverage so important,” said Michael Conway, the Colorado Insurance Commissioner. “People are still sorting through the effects of COVID-19 and the fires, and we know there will be long-term consequences, meaning that if you or your family need health insurance, now is the time to enroll.”

The health insurance will begin on the first day of the month following plan selection. Enrollees will not be asked to provide documentation to verify their eligibility for the Disaster Relief Special Enrollment Period.

