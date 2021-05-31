Sow euthanized after bear attack near Steamboat Springs, Colorado Parks and Wildlife says

ROUTT COUNTY, Colo. – A sow with two cubs in tow was euthanized overnight after a man was injured following an attack at his home near Steamboat Springs late Sunday night.

At around 11 p.m. Sunday, Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) says the homeowner noticed the door to his garage, where he stored birdseed and other attractants, was open. As he went to close the door and upon reaching the garage, he encountered a sow and two cubs.

The man reportedly tried to slowly back away from the garage but was attacked by the sow, CPW said in a news release Monday morning.

CPW, along with park rangers, responded to the home and quickly found the sow near the home. The bear was euthanized and its remains were sent to the agency’s Wildlife Health Lab for necropsy.

The two cubs have not been found but CPW officials remain in the area searching for them. Once trapped, they’ll be moved to a rehabilitation facility, officials said.

“This is an unfortunate reminder that we need to stay vigilant and ‘bear aware’ at all times,” said Kyle Bond, CPW district wildlife manager. “Easy access to food will always override a bear’s natural fear of people, so we humans have to stay on top of keeping all food sources secure.”

This is the first bear attack in Steamboat Springs area this year, according to CPW.

On April 30, a Durango woman walking her dogs was found dead following a bear attack in that area.

