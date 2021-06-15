Watch
Southwest Airlines experiencing computer issues, delaying flights

Wilfredo Lee/AP
FILE - In this April 20, 2021 file photo, a Southwest Airlines Boeing 737 passenger plane takes off from Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport in Fort Lauderdale, Fla. Southwest Airlines is pushing back plans to resume selling alcohol on flights after a recent increase in unruly passengers. The airline planned to start selling booze on some flights next month. But on Friday, May 28, the airline said it was delaying the move. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
Posted at 9:57 PM, Jun 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-15 00:45:14-04

DENVER — Southwest Airlines is experiencing issues with their computers causing problems for some flights in Denver.

A spokesperson for Denver International Airport confirmed four flights are being impacted locally by the computer issues, resulting in flight departure and arrival delays.

Responding to multiple questions and complaints on Twitter, Southwest Airlines confirmed it's experiencing a system error.

In a statement, Southwest said it's beginning to resume flight operations as of 10 p.m.

The airline said its third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues Monday evening, which prevented the transmission of weather information. That information is required to safely operate its aircraft, Southwest said.

Southwest implemented a group stop to protect crew and customer safety as the vendor worked to restore connectivity.

This story is developing and will be updated.

