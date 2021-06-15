Southwest Airlines experiencing computer issues, delaying flights

DENVER — Southwest Airlines is experiencing issues with their computers causing problems for some flights in Denver.

A spokesperson for Denver International Airport confirmed four flights are being impacted locally by the computer issues, resulting in flight departure and arrival delays.

Responding to multiple questions and complaints on Twitter, Southwest Airlines confirmed it's experiencing a system error.

In a statement, Southwest said it's beginning to resume flight operations as of 10 p.m.

The airline said its third-party weather data provider experienced intermittent performance issues Monday evening, which prevented the transmission of weather information. That information is required to safely operate its aircraft, Southwest said.

Southwest implemented a group stop to protect crew and customer safety as the vendor worked to restore connectivity.

This story is developing and will be updated.