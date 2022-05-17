Southbound I-25 reopens near Loveland for semi-truck rollover

LOVELAND, Colo. — Interstate 25 has reopened after an hours-long closure near Loveland because of semi-truck rollover near Crossroads Boulevard.

The accident was first reported around 2:51 a.m. Tuesday, according to Colorado State Patrol Trooper Josh Lewis.

The semi-truck rolled onto its side, blocking the right lane.

Fire crews had to respond to get the semi-truck untangled from the guard rail, Lewis said. After that, crews had to repair the guard rail.

The semi-truck has since been removed, but the interstate remains closed until just before 6:30 a.m.

Options to get around the previouss closure include taking Rocky Mountain Avenue to the west or Centerra Parkway to the east.

No one was injured in the accident.

This is a developing story and will be updated.