Southbound I-225 closed for possible road rage shooting investigation

Posted at 7:49 PM, Oct 14, 2021
AURORA, Colo. — The southbound lanes of Interstate 225 are closed at 6th Avenue for a shooting investigation.

The Aurora Police Department said the occupant of one vehicle shot into another vehicle, grazing a 19-year-old man’s head.

The victim is being treated for minor injuries at the hospital.

Police are investigating road rage as a possible motive for the shooting.

The shooting occurred on I-225 south near 2nd Avenue around 6:24 p.m.

The interstate will remain closed as investigators process the scene.

No further information was immediately available.

This story is developing and will be updated.

