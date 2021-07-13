Watch
Southbound Federal closed at 74th Avenue for crash involving pedestrian

Posted at 6:30 AM, Jul 13, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-13 08:30:28-04

WESTMINSTER, Colo. — Police in Westminster are at the scene of a crash involving a pedestrian and have closed a stretch of southbound Federal Boulevard for the investigation.

The Westminster Police Department said the crash happened at W. 74th Avenue and Federal Boulevard.

Southbound lanes of Federal Boulevard will stay closed for "a few hours," police said.

The person has been transported to a hospital.

The intersection has crosswalks. It's not clear how the crash occurred.

To get around the closure, go west to Irving Street, south to W. 72nd Avenue and then head east back onto Federal Boulevard.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

