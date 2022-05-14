South Pearl Street Farmers Market features food, music on Sundays

Spring and summer meals are all about enjoying seasonal fresh fruits and veggies.

Now that the weather's warmer, you don't have to go inside a grocery store to find those good eats.

The South Pearl Street Farmers Market is one of many that opened at the beginning of May.

"Newcomers can expect a completely full street, 160 vendors," says Nicole Jarman with HobNob Events, which manages the market. "Really anything you're looking for."

Shopping at the market is a great way to support local farmers, who can face challenging conditions.

"Farming is not only physically tough, but oh my gosh, you're dealing with rain or no rain, or too much rain or too much wind," says Jarman.

In addition to meats, fruits and veggies, the market also features prepared foods, food trucks, and live music.

The market is located in the 1400 and 1500 blocks of South Pearl Street between Iowa and Arkansas.

It's open every Sunday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. through November. You can click here to visit the market's website.

South Pearl Street also has "an intimate, family-friendly art experience" on the first Friday of each month featuring artwork, food vendors, and music.

For a list of the many farmer's markets in Denver, click here.

