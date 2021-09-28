'South Park' creators ink deal to purchase Casa Bonita

Casa Bonita will soon, officially, be in the “South Park” creators’ hands.

Six weeks after Trey Parker and Matt Stone publicly said they planned on buying the legendary Colorado restaurant, filings in federal bankruptcy court this week show the comedy duo have moved to purchase Casa Bonita for $3.1 million.

Keith Pizzi, a representative with the comedy duo’s company, Park County, signed the purchase agreement in U.S Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado accompanied by the name “The Beautiful Opco, LLC.” A search on the California Secretary of State’s Office shows that company shares the same address as Park County.

Westword first reported the purchase agreement Monday evening, which still has to be signed off on by a federal bankruptcy judge.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.