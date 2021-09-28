Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

'South Park' creators ink deal to purchase Casa Bonita

Bankruptcy court filings show Matt Stone and Trey Parker have moved to buy the restaurant for $3.1 million
items.[0].image.alt
Casa Bonita
Denver Broncos to announce some draft picks at Casa Bonita
Posted at 11:11 AM, Sep 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-28 13:11:04-04

Casa Bonita will soon, officially, be in the “South Park” creators’ hands.

Six weeks after Trey Parker and Matt Stone publicly said they planned on buying the legendary Colorado restaurant, filings in federal bankruptcy court this week show the comedy duo have moved to purchase Casa Bonita for $3.1 million.

Keith Pizzi, a representative with the comedy duo’s company, Park County, signed the purchase agreement in U.S Bankruptcy Court for the District of Colorado accompanied by the name “The Beautiful Opco, LLC.” A search on the California Secretary of State’s Office shows that company shares the same address as Park County.

Westword first reported the purchase agreement Monday evening, which still has to be signed off on by a federal bankruptcy judge.

Read the rest from our partners at The Denver Post.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
480x360denver7pluspromo.jpg

Streaming

Free Denver7+ schedule: 24/7 live Colorado news, weather