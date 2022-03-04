South Denver businesses concerned over RV dwellers, growing piles of 'filth'

DENVER — Business owners and employees in Denver's Ruby Hill neighborhood say they're fed up with all of the RVs and trash surrounding them, and feel the city isn't doing much about it.

"It's just disgusting," said Julie, a nearby worker. "We understand they have to have a place to stay, too. It's just we want our businesses to be a business."

She was one of several employees Denver7 spoke with Friday who work along South Inca Street. They say they've had enough with the filth and broken-down RVs and trailers surrounding their places of work.

Due to fear of retaliation, several of the employees chose to remain anonymous.

"We have to keep holding some of our doors locked because people are up and down the street. We're not familiar with the people. And the trash and filth ... a lot of filth and trash, and even the smell. It's horrific," Julie said.

Neither the city nor the police department seem to be of much help, the employees say. They contacted Denver7 to bring some light to their problem.

"I know it's not their fault, but at the same point, somebody needs to help, you know, help the business owners, help the homeless," said Trudy, another employee on South Inca Street.

Darrell Higgins says he has to clean up someone else's trash from his Runge Tools property every single day. Without any outside help, he has no other choice.

"All we can do is live with it. We don't know where to go from here, you know? We're just stuck," he said.

But Kaylie, who's lived in the area in an RV for about four and a half months, says she doesn't want the blame put on every single homeless person.

"I understand both sides. I get it. I feel for the businesses," she said. "Just please treat us individually. We're not all like that."

She just wants somewhere safe to park and wishes those causing the problems would be held accountable.

"I don't live that way. I don't want to be lumped with those people. I don't live in my own refuse," Kaylie said.

Denver7 reached out to the Denver Police Department, who referred us to the Department of Housing Stability. We're also awaiting a response from Councilmember Jolon Clark's office.