South Boulder King Soopers begins rehiring process as "thoughtful redesign" continues

BOULDER, Colo. - It's been nearly eight months since a gunman opened fire on a Boulder King Soopers, killing 10 people, but on Sunday, King Soopers took a step toward reopening the store by holding a rehiring event.

Lake Grooters and Luca Jusczcyk were just two of the people who showed up to apply for a job at the South Boulder grocery store.

"I think the redesign of the front kind of helps with sort of changing the feel of it," said Jusczcyk.

For Jusczcyk and Grooters, this isn't just a job, instead, it's a way to help those who love the King Soopers location.

"It's working with my specific community. So everyone that I live with everyone I go to school with is probably most likely going to this location. So it's all just close in, like close to home," said Grooters.

The two live and go to school nearby and despite it being tough remembering what happened back in March, they say they're hopeful about working at the store.

"I'll have to kind of walk into the store to really know what I feel," said Jusczcyk.

King Soopers is working on hiring 100 new employees for the South Boulder location. Roughly 50% of employees who worked at the store before the shooting have committed to returning, according to the company.

King Soopers provided the following statement.

Our Table Mesa store has been the cornerstone of the South Boulder Community for the last 49 years and has served as an icon, providing food and a sense of community to our neighbors, friends and customers and we eagerly anticipate the day when we can welcome our associates and the community back to their store. We know that the building is just part of what makes this location special and that our people are who truly make the difference; with that in mind we are beginning to hire for this location, so that our associates have the support they need, and our new team members are trained and ready to serve the community when the store opens.





The spokesperson added King Soopers is still working on the thoughtful redesign of the store and on finalizing a reopening date.