Somebody stole several letters from the entry sign at Staunton State Park

PINE, Colo. -- Park officials are asking for the public's help finding whoever stole several large letters of the main entry sign at Staunton State Park.

Park staff said someone took five letters - an 'S,' 'N,' 'T,' 'O' and 'N' - from the word "Staunton" on the park's sign sometime after dark on Saturday. Parts of the buck and rail fence also were damaged, rangers said.

In a Facebook post, the park asked people to call if they saw any suspicious activity, heard a chainsaw near the park's entrance Saturday night or noticed anyone with large, silver metal letters that resemble those that have gone missing.

"Our rangers along with local law enforcement officers are actively working on this investigation," said Park Manager Zach Taylor. "It is our intent to bring to justice those responsible for this senseless act."

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call the park at 303-816-0912.