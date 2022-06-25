Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Some sheriff's candidates run on not enforcing certain laws

Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Gun Laws
Alex Brandon/AP
FILE - A row of rifles for sale is on display at a gun shop in Aurora, Colo., on July 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)
Buffalo Supermarket Shooting Gun Laws
Posted at 3:45 PM, Jun 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-06-25 17:45:27-04

DENVER (AP) — More than a dozen candidates campaigning to be sheriffs in counties across Colorado are running on a unique platform of not enforcing certain laws.

The Colorado Sun reports the candidates fit the profile of a loose movement sometimes referred to as “constitutional sheriffs” whose adherents promise to act as a bulwark against state laws they deem illegal.

Those include the “red flag” law that allows the temporary seizure of guns from people considered a threat.

Some candidates also reject the legitimacy of the 2020 presidential election and coronavirus precautions.

Experts say the rhetoric has emerged among local officials as political divisions have cleaved the country over the past decade.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
game6ondenver7.png

Sunday! Watch the Avs in the Stanley Cup Final on Denver7