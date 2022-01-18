Watch
Some Adams 14 schools remaining remote due to staffing shortages

The schools were set to return to in-person learning on Jan. 18
Posted at 11:44 PM, Jan 17, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-18 01:44:42-05

DENVER — After initial plans to return to full in-person learning Tuesday, Adams 14 announced Monday evening that some schools would remain remote due to staff shortages.

The district said it had received “a large number” of sick day requests from staff on Monday.

As a result, the following schools will remain virtual Tuesday:

  • Adams City High School
  • Lester Arnold High School
  • Adams City Middle School
  • Kearney Middle School
  • Dupont Elementary School
  • Hanson Elementary School
  • Kemp Elementary School
  • Monaco Elementary School
  • Rose Hill Elementary School

Alsup Elementary School, Central Elementary School, Sanville Early Childhood Center and STARS Early Childhood Center will operate in person on Tuesday.

"Grab and go" meals will be available between 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. on each school site that is remote. Lester Arnold High School students should pick up their meals at Hanson Elementary School.

All members of the Adams 14 community will be contacted by 5 p.m. on Tuesday with any updates for school plans Wednesday.

“We ask that you please make sure to get fully vaccinated and vaccinate your eligible children. It is going to take the entire community to help so that we can continue school in person,” the district said in a statement.

The district initially moved to remote learning on Jan. 10 due to the county experiencing a 357% increase in cases of COVID-19 over a 14-day period.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
