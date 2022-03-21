Snowstorm closes highways on Colorado's eastern plains

As Monday's snow storm continues to move east, it has forced multiple highways on Colorado's eastern plains to close, including Interstate 70 from Limon to the Kansas state line.

The Colorado Department of Transportation said around 11:30 a.m. that I-70 was closed just eastbound from Limon to the state line, but around 1 p.m., that was extended to include all westbound lanes as well. Around 1:30 p.m., the eastbound lanes were extended to Aurora.

CDOT said US 385 is also closed in both directions between Burlington and Cheyenne Wells, and the southbound lanes are closed between US 36 and Donelan Avenue, about 25 miles north of Burlington.

CO 59 is closed between Siebert and Kit Carson.

High winds and poor visibility have been reported across the entire eastern plains. Winds are gusting up to around 45 mph, according to CDOT.

For the latest traffic information, visit CDOT's website here and click "Travel Alerts" or "View the Map."