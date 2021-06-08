Snowmelt, rain cause dangerous conditions on Colorado’s rivers and streams

DENVER — Recent rainfall and yearly snowmelt is delivering a one-two punch in many streams and rivers across Colorado. Streamflows are above normal in many parts of the state.

Strong water flow from the Barker Reservoir spillover caused debris to build up in certain areas along Boulder Creek Tuesday. The city closed the walking path along the creek near Arapahoe Avenue because of debris buildup.

Boulder Creek, measured at North 75th Street, was discharging at more than 474 cubic feet per second on Monday, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS). That was 170% of the normal mean, or average. You can view the full map here.

Boulder

Fast-moving water is affecting other rivers and creeks too. On Monday, firefighters rescued five people from the Poudre River in Fort Collins. Stranded tubers and rafters caught up in dangerous rapids were plucked from the water around 4:30 p.m. No one was injured.

Since Memorial Day weekend, Poudre Fire Authority said it has rescued almost 20 people from the portion of the Poudre River that runs through Fort Collins.

On Tuesday, the Poudre River was running at a little over 1,500 cubic feet per second. Fire officials said the river is very dangerous at this point and will be for the next several weeks as spring runoff continues.

Golden officials have restricted waterway activities on Clear Creek within city limits. Water flows have consistently measured over 900 cubic feet per second and expected to rise as the snowpack continues to melt in the coming days.