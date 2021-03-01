Menu

Snowboarder dies after crashing into tree at Eldora Mountain Resort

Posted at 5:44 PM, Feb 28, 2021
and last updated 2021-03-01 08:09:12-05

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. – Authorities say a 26-year-old snowboarder died after crashing into a tree at Eldora Mountain Resort Sunday afternoon.

The Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the male snowboarder, whose identity has not been released, had collided with a tree while snowboarding on the “Jolly Jug Trail” at the ski area.

A helicopter from Northern Colorado Medevac was dispatched to the area along with ground-based rescue personnel and deputies from the sheriff’s office.

Bystanders were performing CPR on the man before ski patrol arrived. The snowboarder was transported down to the first aid room, but he succumbed to his injuries. He was pronounced dead on scene at approximately 4:40 p.m.

The sheriff’s office said the victim was wearing a helmet at the time of the accident.

