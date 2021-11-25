Snow totals for Nov. 24, 2021: Only a trace in Denver, but several inches fell in the metro area

DENVER — Denver only recorded a "trace" amount of snow, so the latest first snow streak continues. But around the metro area and into the mountains, several inches of the white stuff fell on Wednesday.
As long as the Denver International Airport continues to record less than 0.10 inches of snow, it appears likely that Denver will extend its record for the latest first measurable snowfall. Wednesday was likely the last chance Denver had to see any snow in November, as dry conditions are forecast for the next week, according to the National Weather Service.
Below, you can find snow totals for the Nov. 24, 2021, via reports to the National Weather Service as of 9:45. p.m. Wednesday. This story will be updated as more snow reports come in:
5 W Westcliffe - 6 inches
2 SSE Breckenridge - 5.9 inches
4 WSW Westcreek - 5.8 inches
4 W Arvada - 5 inches
1 ENE Fraser - 5 inches
4 N Florissant - 4.8 inches
1 WSW Rye - 4.2 inches
Golden - 4 inches
Coal Bank Pass - 4 inches
Red Mountain Pass- 3.5. inches
4 E Camp Bird- 3 inches
4 SSW Canon City - 3 inches
Molas Pass - 3 inches
1 WSW Rosita - 2.8 inches
1 SSW Crescent Village - 2 inches
1 WSW Woodland Park - 2 inches
3 NNE Air Force Academy - 2 inches
2 NNE Monument - 1.5 inches
3 WNW Arvada - 1.2 inches
Ward - 1 inch
Evergreen - 1 inch
3 NE Silver Cliff - 1 inch
3 ESR Canon City - .8 inch
1 N Castle Rock - .7 inch
1 SSW Arvada - .5 inch
Arvada. - .5 inch
Westminster - .5 inch
Nederland - .5 inch
1 NW Broomfield - .3 inch
Highlands Ranch - .3 inch
3 NNW Lone Tree - .3 inch
3 SSW Boulder - .2 inch