Snow totals for March 9-10, 2022, snowstorm in Colorado

DENVER — Several of inches of snow fell in the mountains in Colorado's most recent storm, while the Denver metro area saw much less.
Mount Zirkel has recorded the biggest snowfall so far at 12 inches.
Denver International Airport only picked up 1.5 inches, though it broke a record for the coldest low temperature of -7 degrees for March 10, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The previous record for March 10 was -3 degrees in 1932.
NWS said it's also the coldest March low temperature recorded since 1960.
🆕New record low at Denver International Airport this morning! #COwx pic.twitter.com/ItKI9Lhdoe— NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 10, 2022
MORE: Closings and Delays | Live updates | Full forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream | 24/7 Radar Stream
Here are the snow totals as of 11:06 a.m. Thursday from the National Weather Service. We’ll be updating these throughout the day.
4 SE Mount Zirkel - 12 inches
1 NNE Rabbit Ears Pass - 9 inches
1 W Copper Mountain - 9 inches
12 S Arapahoe - 8 inches
2 E Steamboat Springs - 7.8 inches
1 WSW Rye - 7.6 inches
3 NNE Mount Audubon - 7.5 inches
1 WNW Steamboat Springs - 7.3 inches
4 SW Arapahoe - 7 inches
1 NE Steamboat Springs - 6.7 inches
Eads - 6.5 inches
1 NW Steamboat Springs - 6.5 inches
1 ESE Steamboat Springs - 6.2 inches
2 N Steamboat Springs - 6 inches
9 SSE Spicer - 6 inches
1 NNW Berthoud Pass - 6 inches
6 W Arapahoe Peak - 6 inches
3 SW Meeker Park - 6 inches
1 SSE Loveland Pass - 6 inches
5 W Berthoud Falls - 6 inches
6 NW Silverthorne - 6 inches
1 NW Climax - 6 inches
1 NNW Cameron Pass - 6 inches
9 SE Cameron Pass - 6 inches
9 SSE Gould - 6 inches
7 SSE Cameron Pass - 6 inches
1 NNW Steamboat Springs - 5.7 inches
Iliff - 5.2 inches
1 SSE Beulah - 5 inches
7 NNW Peconic - 4.9 inches
2 SSW Boulder - 4.9 inches
8 NNE Arapahoe - 4.5 inches
1 E Burlington - 4.5 inches
8 SSE Rand - 4.5 inches
8 NW Glendevey - 4.5 inches
5 WSW Winter Park - 4.5 inches
1 NE Echo Lake - 4.5 inches
3 SW Ward - 4.5 inches
4 S Longs Peak - 4.5 inches
5 SSW Blue River - 4.5 inches
5 W Green Mountain Reservoir - 4.5 inches
9 E Glendevey - 4.5 inches
10 NNE Silverthorne - 4.5 inches
5 WSW Guanella Pass - 4.5 inches
2 SSW Wetmore - 4.5 inches
Beulah - 4.5 inches
3 SSW Boulder - 4.3 inches
Kit Carson - 4 inches
Cheyenne Wells - 4 inches
2 SE Joes - 4 inches
Stratton - 4 inches
4 SW Wray - 4 inches
9 WSW Ridgway - 3.8 inches
4 NNE Wray - 3.5 inches
3 S Fort Collins - 3.5 inches
2 NNW Louisville - 3.3 inches
Yuma - 3 inches
13 SW Joes - 3 inches
Burlington - 3 inches
11 S Rabbit Ears Pass - 3 inches
3 WNW Pingree Park - 3 inches
8 SSE Cameron Pass - 3 inches
4 NNW Longs Peak - 3 inches
5 SSW Glendevey - 3 inches
Elizabeth - 3 inches
1 WNW Loveland Pass - 3 inches
3 S Brainard Lake - 3 inches
7 E Blue River - 3 inches
5 W Westcliffe - 3 inches
Hayden - 3 inches
9 NE Ponderosa Park - 2.7 inches
2 WSW Lone Tree - 2.6 inches
1 SSW Sterling - 2.5 inches
2 W Timnath - 2.5 inches
Poudre Park - 2.5 inches
3 WSW The Pinery - 2.5 inches
4 NNW Mount Crested Butte - 2.5 inches
2 NE Leadville - 2.3 inhes
1 NNW Louisville - 2.3 inches
5 SW Arapahoe - 2.3 inches
1 SE Fort Collins - 2.2 inches
1 NW Niwot - 2.2 inches
3 SSW Castle Pines - 2.1 inches
1 ENE Fort Collins - 2 inches
2 SW Fort Collins - 2 inches
1 SW Wellington - 2 inches
2 ESE Kinikinik - 2 inches
Cascade - 2 inches
Louisville - 2 inches
3 NW Louisivlle - 2 inches
4 ENE Nederland - 2 inches
1 SSW Crescent Village - 2 inches
2 WNW Timnath - 1.9 inches
1 SSW Fort Collins - 1.9 inches
1 S Mount Crested Butte - 1.9 inches
2 SE Timnath - 1.8 inches
2 N Louisville - 1.7 inches
Lafayette - 1.7 inches
3 SSW Niwot - 1.6 inches
2 W Boulder - 1.6 inches
Denver International Airport - 1.5 inches
5 WSW Grand Lake - 1.5 inches
4 NNE Fort Collins - 1.5 inches
3 ENE Fort Collins - 1.5 inches
1 WNW Fort Collins - 1.5 inches
Fort Collins - 1.5 inches
1 NE Bellvue - 1.5 inches
Wellington - 1.5 inches
1 SE Waverly - 1.5 inches
Denver Central Park - 1.5 inches
3 WNW Alma - 1.5 inches
3 NNE Cedaredge - 1.5 inches
4 S Cherokee Park - 1.4 inches
2 WNW Peterson AFB - 1.4 inches
1 W Boulder - 1.4 inches
1 NNE Crested Butte - 1.4 inches
4 SW Grand Lake - 1.3 inches
1 ENE Bellvue - 1.3 inches
3 SW Wellington - 1.3 inches
4 E Laporte - 1.2 inches
3 NW Fort Collins - 1.2 inches
3 ENE Laporte - 1.2 inches
1 NNW Erie - 1.2 inches
1 WNW Boulder - 1.2 inches
2 NW Boulder - 1.2 inches
1 N Sunshine - 1.2 inches
4 E Laporte - 1.1 inches
3 NW Lafayette - 1.1 inches
3 WNW Arvada - 1.1 inches
2 NE Thornton - 1.1 inches
1 ENE Boulder - 1.1 inches
3 NNW Horsetooth Mountain - 1 inch
3 E Laporte - 1 inch
2 SSE Laporte - 1 inch
1 NW Laporte - 1 inch
1 WNW Northglenn - 1 inch
1 W Boulder - 1 inch
5 E Stoner - 1 inch
Telluride - 1 inch
1 SW Pitkin - 1 inch
Haxtun - .9 inches
4 ESE Horsetooth Mountain - .9 inches
1 WSW Lafayette - .9 inches
2 N Longmont - .9 inches
1 NNW Boulder - .8 inches
2 ESE Allenspark - .8 inches
5 SSE Air Force Academy - .8 inches
1 NNE Erie - .8 inches
2 NE Arvada - .8 inches
2 N Campion - .7 inches
3 W Fort Collins - .7 inches
3 NNE Pinecliffe - .6 inches
1 SW Severance - .6 inches
3 W Westminster - .6 inches
Grand Lake - .5 inches
2 N Boulder - .5 inches
1 NW Pinewood Springs - .5 inches
2 NNW Carter Lake - .5 inches
Greeley - .5 inches
2 NW Loveland - .5 inches
1 SSW Rollinsville - .4 inches
2 NE Northglenn - .4 inches
4 SSW Mead - .4 inches
2 NE Rollinsville - .3 inches
3 N Pinecliffe - .3 inches
2 SW Estes Park - .3 inches
Frisco - .3 inches
4 WNW Greeley - .3 inches
4 WSW Eaton - .3 inches
4 WSW Berthoud - .3 inches
5 NW Campion - .3 inches
2 SW Niwot - .3 inches