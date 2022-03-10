Snow totals for March 9-10, 2022, snowstorm in Colorado

DENVER — Several of inches of snow fell in the mountains in Colorado's most recent storm, while the Denver metro area saw much less.

Mount Zirkel has recorded the biggest snowfall so far at 12 inches.

Denver International Airport only picked up 1.5 inches, though it broke a record for the coldest low temperature of -7 degrees for March 10, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder. The previous record for March 10 was -3 degrees in 1932.

NWS said it's also the coldest March low temperature recorded since 1960.

🆕New record low at Denver International Airport this morning! #COwx pic.twitter.com/ItKI9Lhdoe — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) March 10, 2022

Here are the snow totals as of 11:06 a.m. Thursday from the National Weather Service. We’ll be updating these throughout the day.

4 SE Mount Zirkel - 12 inches

1 NNE Rabbit Ears Pass - 9 inches

1 W Copper Mountain - 9 inches

12 S Arapahoe - 8 inches

2 E Steamboat Springs - 7.8 inches

1 WSW Rye - 7.6 inches

3 NNE Mount Audubon - 7.5 inches

1 WNW Steamboat Springs - 7.3 inches

4 SW Arapahoe - 7 inches

1 NE Steamboat Springs - 6.7 inches

Eads - 6.5 inches

1 NW Steamboat Springs - 6.5 inches

1 ESE Steamboat Springs - 6.2 inches

2 N Steamboat Springs - 6 inches

9 SSE Spicer - 6 inches

1 NNW Berthoud Pass - 6 inches

6 W Arapahoe Peak - 6 inches

3 SW Meeker Park - 6 inches

1 SSE Loveland Pass - 6 inches

5 W Berthoud Falls - 6 inches

6 NW Silverthorne - 6 inches

1 NW Climax - 6 inches

1 NNW Cameron Pass - 6 inches

9 SE Cameron Pass - 6 inches

9 SSE Gould - 6 inches

7 SSE Cameron Pass - 6 inches

1 NNW Steamboat Springs - 5.7 inches

Iliff - 5.2 inches

1 SSE Beulah - 5 inches

7 NNW Peconic - 4.9 inches

2 SSW Boulder - 4.9 inches

8 NNE Arapahoe - 4.5 inches

1 E Burlington - 4.5 inches

8 SSE Rand - 4.5 inches

8 NW Glendevey - 4.5 inches

5 WSW Winter Park - 4.5 inches

1 NE Echo Lake - 4.5 inches

3 SW Ward - 4.5 inches

4 S Longs Peak - 4.5 inches

5 SSW Blue River - 4.5 inches

5 W Green Mountain Reservoir - 4.5 inches

9 E Glendevey - 4.5 inches

10 NNE Silverthorne - 4.5 inches

5 WSW Guanella Pass - 4.5 inches

2 SSW Wetmore - 4.5 inches

Beulah - 4.5 inches

3 SSW Boulder - 4.3 inches

Kit Carson - 4 inches

Cheyenne Wells - 4 inches

2 SE Joes - 4 inches

Stratton - 4 inches

4 SW Wray - 4 inches

9 WSW Ridgway - 3.8 inches

4 NNE Wray - 3.5 inches

3 S Fort Collins - 3.5 inches

2 NNW Louisville - 3.3 inches

Yuma - 3 inches

13 SW Joes - 3 inches

Burlington - 3 inches

11 S Rabbit Ears Pass - 3 inches

3 WNW Pingree Park - 3 inches

8 SSE Cameron Pass - 3 inches

4 NNW Longs Peak - 3 inches

5 SSW Glendevey - 3 inches

Elizabeth - 3 inches

1 WNW Loveland Pass - 3 inches

3 S Brainard Lake - 3 inches

7 E Blue River - 3 inches

5 W Westcliffe - 3 inches

Hayden - 3 inches

9 NE Ponderosa Park - 2.7 inches

2 WSW Lone Tree - 2.6 inches

1 SSW Sterling - 2.5 inches

2 W Timnath - 2.5 inches

Poudre Park - 2.5 inches

3 WSW The Pinery - 2.5 inches

4 NNW Mount Crested Butte - 2.5 inches

2 NE Leadville - 2.3 inhes

1 NNW Louisville - 2.3 inches

5 SW Arapahoe - 2.3 inches

1 SE Fort Collins - 2.2 inches

1 NW Niwot - 2.2 inches

3 SSW Castle Pines - 2.1 inches

1 ENE Fort Collins - 2 inches

2 SW Fort Collins - 2 inches

1 SW Wellington - 2 inches

2 ESE Kinikinik - 2 inches

Cascade - 2 inches

Louisville - 2 inches

3 NW Louisivlle - 2 inches

4 ENE Nederland - 2 inches

1 SSW Crescent Village - 2 inches

2 WNW Timnath - 1.9 inches

1 SSW Fort Collins - 1.9 inches

1 S Mount Crested Butte - 1.9 inches

2 SE Timnath - 1.8 inches

2 N Louisville - 1.7 inches

Lafayette - 1.7 inches

3 SSW Niwot - 1.6 inches

2 W Boulder - 1.6 inches

Denver International Airport - 1.5 inches

5 WSW Grand Lake - 1.5 inches

4 NNE Fort Collins - 1.5 inches

3 ENE Fort Collins - 1.5 inches

1 WNW Fort Collins - 1.5 inches

Fort Collins - 1.5 inches

1 NE Bellvue - 1.5 inches

Wellington - 1.5 inches

1 SE Waverly - 1.5 inches

Denver Central Park - 1.5 inches

3 WNW Alma - 1.5 inches

3 NNE Cedaredge - 1.5 inches

4 S Cherokee Park - 1.4 inches

2 WNW Peterson AFB - 1.4 inches

1 W Boulder - 1.4 inches

1 NNE Crested Butte - 1.4 inches

4 SW Grand Lake - 1.3 inches

1 ENE Bellvue - 1.3 inches

3 SW Wellington - 1.3 inches

4 E Laporte - 1.2 inches

3 NW Fort Collins - 1.2 inches

3 ENE Laporte - 1.2 inches

1 NNW Erie - 1.2 inches

1 WNW Boulder - 1.2 inches

2 NW Boulder - 1.2 inches

1 N Sunshine - 1.2 inches

4 E Laporte - 1.1 inches

3 NW Lafayette - 1.1 inches

3 WNW Arvada - 1.1 inches

2 NE Thornton - 1.1 inches

1 ENE Boulder - 1.1 inches

3 NNW Horsetooth Mountain - 1 inch

3 E Laporte - 1 inch

2 SSE Laporte - 1 inch

1 NW Laporte - 1 inch

1 WNW Northglenn - 1 inch

1 W Boulder - 1 inch

5 E Stoner - 1 inch

Telluride - 1 inch

1 SW Pitkin - 1 inch

Haxtun - .9 inches

4 ESE Horsetooth Mountain - .9 inches

1 WSW Lafayette - .9 inches

2 N Longmont - .9 inches

1 NNW Boulder - .8 inches

2 ESE Allenspark - .8 inches

5 SSE Air Force Academy - .8 inches

1 NNE Erie - .8 inches

2 NE Arvada - .8 inches

2 N Campion - .7 inches

3 W Fort Collins - .7 inches

3 NNE Pinecliffe - .6 inches

1 SW Severance - .6 inches

3 W Westminster - .6 inches

Grand Lake - .5 inches

2 N Boulder - .5 inches

1 NW Pinewood Springs - .5 inches

2 NNW Carter Lake - .5 inches

Greeley - .5 inches

2 NW Loveland - .5 inches

1 SSW Rollinsville - .4 inches

2 NE Northglenn - .4 inches

4 SSW Mead - .4 inches

2 NE Rollinsville - .3 inches

3 N Pinecliffe - .3 inches

2 SW Estes Park - .3 inches

Frisco - .3 inches

4 WNW Greeley - .3 inches

4 WSW Eaton - .3 inches

4 WSW Berthoud - .3 inches

5 NW Campion - .3 inches

2 SW Niwot - .3 inches