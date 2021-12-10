Watch
Snow totals for Dec. 9-10 2021: Snow adding up in the mountains with more on the way

No snow has fallen in the Denver metro yet
Richard Geppinger, Discover Colorado | Through your photos
Posted at 11:44 PM, Dec 09, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-10 01:44:09-05

DENVER — There's still no snow falling in the Denver metro area just yet, but it's beginning to pile up in the mountains as of Thursday night.

Not much is expected in the Denver area, likely less than an inch, but it could be enough to finally break the snow-free streak.

The mountains, on the other hand, are seeing their first heavy snow of the season.

MORE: Live Updates | Forecast | Denver7 Weather | 24/7 Weather Live Stream | Traffic Map | Closings & Delays | Radars

Below, you can find snow totals for the Dec. 9-10, 2021 snowstorm, via reports to the National Weather Service as of 11:40 p.m. Thursday. This story will be updated as more snow reports come in:

4 SE Mount Zirkel - 15.8 inches
9 SSE Gould - 11.6 inches
8 NW Glendevey - 10.5
9 E Glendevey - 7.4 inches
3 NNE Mount Audubon - 7.4 inches
9 SE Cameron Pass - 7.4 inches
7 SSE Cameron Pass - 7.3 inches
4 S Longs Peak - 5.2 inches
8 SSE Cameron Pass - 4.2 inches
6 E Cameron Pass - 4.2 inches
7 NW Red Feather Lakes - 4.2 inches
3 SW Meeker Park - 4.2 inches
8 SSE Rand - 4.2 inches
1 W Copper Mountain - 3.2 inches
5 WSW Grand Lake - 3.1 inches
5 W Berthoud Falls - 3.1 inches
5 SSW Blue River - 2.1 inches
1 SSE Loveland Pass - 2.1 inches
11 S Rabbit Ears Pass - 1.1 inches
1 WNW Loveland Pass - 1.1 inches
10 NNE Silverthorne - 1 inch
6 NW Silverthorne - 1 inch

