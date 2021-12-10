Snow totals for Dec. 9-10 2021: Snow adding up in the mountains with more on the way

DENVER — There's still no snow falling in the Denver metro area just yet, but it's beginning to pile up in the mountains as of Thursday night.

Not much is expected in the Denver area, likely less than an inch, but it could be enough to finally break the snow-free streak.

The mountains, on the other hand, are seeing their first heavy snow of the season.

Below, you can find snow totals for the Dec. 9-10, 2021 snowstorm, via reports to the National Weather Service as of 11:40 p.m. Thursday. This story will be updated as more snow reports come in:

4 SE Mount Zirkel - 15.8 inches

9 SSE Gould - 11.6 inches

8 NW Glendevey - 10.5

9 E Glendevey - 7.4 inches

3 NNE Mount Audubon - 7.4 inches

9 SE Cameron Pass - 7.4 inches

7 SSE Cameron Pass - 7.3 inches

4 S Longs Peak - 5.2 inches

8 SSE Cameron Pass - 4.2 inches

6 E Cameron Pass - 4.2 inches

7 NW Red Feather Lakes - 4.2 inches

3 SW Meeker Park - 4.2 inches

8 SSE Rand - 4.2 inches

1 W Copper Mountain - 3.2 inches

5 WSW Grand Lake - 3.1 inches

5 W Berthoud Falls - 3.1 inches

5 SSW Blue River - 2.1 inches

1 SSE Loveland Pass - 2.1 inches

11 S Rabbit Ears Pass - 1.1 inches

1 WNW Loveland Pass - 1.1 inches

10 NNE Silverthorne - 1 inch

6 NW Silverthorne - 1 inch