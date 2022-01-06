Snow totals around Colorado from Jan. 5-6, 2022 snowstorm

The Jan. 5-6 snowstorm in Colorado has left — so far — more than two feet of snow in parts of the northern mountains and 4-6 inches around the Denver metro area. Snow continues in the mountains today, but has cleared from the metro.

The totals were heaviest in the northern and central mountains, especially near Steamboat Springs. The storm left icy and snow-packed streets around the state, which combined with bitter cold temperatures, forced closures and delays for school districts.

Here are the reported snow totals as of 8:30 a.m. over the past 24 hours from the National Weather Service and the Community Collaborative Rain, Hail & Snow Network (note: some of these latest reports were from early Wednesday afternoon and evening and the areas have since seen heavy snowfall. We will update with new totals once those come in):

1 NNE Rabbit Ears Pass: 26.4 inches

4 SE Mount Zirkel: 24 inches

6 W Arapahoe Peak: 21.6 inches

9 SE Cameron Pass: 18 inches

9 SSE Spicer: 18 inches

NNE Mount Audubon: 16.8 inches

2.2 ESE Allenspark: 16.5 inches

1.9 E Steamboat Springs: 15. 9 inches

7 SSE Cameron Pass: 14.4 inches

6 E Cameron Pass: 14.4 inches

3.7 SW Grand Lake: 14.2 inches

0.4 WNW Nederland: 13.5 inches

0.7 ESE Steamboat Springs: 13.4 inches

2.5 SSE Jamestown: 13.3 inches

4 NNW Cameron pass: 13.2 inches

4 S Longs Peak: 13.2

3 S Brainard Lake: 13.2 inches

9 SSE Gould: 13.2 inches

2.5 WW Pinecliffe: 12.5 inches

1 NE Sterling: 12.4 inches

9 E Glendevey: 12 inches

8 NW Glendevey: 12 inches

10 NW Kremmling: 12 inches

21 NW Silverthorne: 12 inches

10.5 SE Estes Park: 11.6 inches

2.6 E Vail: 11.5 inches

3.7 ENE Nederland: 11.2 inches

2.8 SSW Silverthorne: 11.2 inches

1.4 W Boulder: 11 inches

2 E Allenspark: 11 inches

5 WSW Grand Lake: 10.8 inches

16.3 WSW Walden: 10.5 inches

7.8 WNW Kremmling: 10 inches

0.4 W Oak Creek: 10 inches

Iliff: 10 inches

8 SSE Cameron Pass: 9.6 inches

1.8 SSW Niwot: 9.6 inches

5 SSW Glendevey: 9.6 inches

1 SE Eldora: 9.6 inches

3 SW Ward: 9.6 inches

0.5 NW Heeney: 9.3 inches

1.8 NW Boulder: 9.1 inches

Sterling: 9 inches

1.8 S Estes Park: 9 inches

3.7 N Floyd Hill: 8.8 inches

12.5 NW Golden: 8.5 inches

4.7 ENE Boulder: 8.4 inches

2.1 W Boulder: 8.4 inches

3 WNW Pingree Park: 8.4 inches

11 S Rabbit Ears Pass: 8.4 inches

4.7 E Boulder: 8.3 inches

1.8 W Boulder: 8.1 inches

Holyoke: 8 inches

2.1 SW Coal Creek: 8 inches

3.5 E Vail: 8 inches

1.1 SW Pitkin: 8 inches

5.1 S Yampa: 8 inches

4 NE Nederland: 8 inches

3.2 NNW Drake: 7.9 inches

1.7 WNW Erie: 7.8 inches

0.7 ENE Boulder: 7.7 inches

2.9 S Boulder: 7.6 inches

2.8 NE Nederland: 7.6 inches

6.5 NE Nunn: 7.6 inches

1 NNW Genesee: 7.5 inches

0.4 WSW Lafayette: 7.3 inches

1.3 ENE Fort Collins: 7.3 inches

1.6 NNE Louisville: 7.3 inches

3 SW Meeker Park: 7.2 inches

0.3 NNE Lyons: 7.2 inches

1 SSE Loveland Pass: 7.2 inches

2.8 WNW Loveland: 7.1 inches

1.1 NNW Erie: 7 inches

0.9 WNW Vail: 7 inches

9.4 WNW Golden: 7 inches

3.2 NNE Broomfield: 6.7 inches

1.1 SSW Rollinsville: 6.7 inches

0.4 SW Longmont: 6.6 inches

3.6 WSW Eaton: 6.5 inches

1.0 E Westminster: 6.1 inches

8 SSE Rand: 6 inches

0.2 NNE Julesburg: 6 inches

2.1 SW Fort Collins: 6 inches

2.7 WSW Erie: 6 inches

7.5 N Clark: 6 inches

3.2 NNW Horsetooth Mountain: 6 inches

2.8 WSW Wheat Ridge: 5.8 inches

3.7 WNW Wellington: 5.5 inches

0.6 S Carr: 5.5 inches

1.8 N Evergreen: 5.4 inches

3.5 WNW Arvada: 5.3 inches

1.4 NW Laporte: 5.3 inches

2.6 W Greeley: 5.2 inches

1.9 NNW Brighton: 5.1 inches

1 N Genesee: 5.1 inches

1 S Crescent Village: 5 inches

7.3 N Thornton: 5 inches

5.9 W Bellvue: 5 inches

1.9 NW LaPorte: 5 inches

1.1 S Wiggins: 5 inches

1.5 WSW Lakewood: 4.9 inches

Poudre Park: 4.8 inches

7 E Blue River: 4.8 inches

6.7 NE Denver: 4.7 inches

4.5 E Kersey: 4.7 inches

0.6 SW Westminster: 4.6 inches

2 NE Thornton: 4.6 inches

4 WNW Brighton: 4.5 inches

2.7 NW Tabernash: 4.5 inches

1.8 NNW Glen Haven: 4.5 inches

2 NE Leadville: 4.4 inches

3.5 N Ken Caryl: 4.3 inches

Denver International Airport: 4.2 inches

2 NNW Louisville: 3.8 inches

1 SE Gould: 3.8 inches

7 NW Red Feather Lakes: 3.6 inches

5 WSW Winter Park: 3.6 inches

5 SSW Blue River: 3.6 inches

6 NW Silverthorne: 3.6 inches

2 N Longmont: 3.5 inches

Kit Carson: 3 inches

Hayden: 2.5 inches

1 NW Steamboat Springs: 2.5 inches

1 NNW Berthoud Pass: 2.4 inches

1 NW Climax: 2.4 inches

5 W Berthoud Falls: 2.4 inches

1 NW Federal Heights: 2 inches

Castle Rock: 1.5 inches

2 NNE Monument: 1 inch

Burlington: 1 inch

This list includes only reported totals and will be updated as more are updated in the NWS system.