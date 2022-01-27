Snow totals across Colorado for Jan. 27 snowstorm

Thursday's brief snowstorm arrived just in time for the morning commute and, as of the mid-afternoon, is on its way out, leaving just a trace of snow in some areas and several inches of accumulation in others.

In total, the Denver metro area was expected to see anywhere between 1-3 inches, with 2-5 inches along the Continental Divide. As the system continues moving eastward, it will build into a major winter storm for the northeast United States.

MORE: Closings and Delays | Full forecast | Radars | Traffic | Weather Page | 24/7 Weather Stream | 24/7 Radar Stream

As for Colorado's next storm? Denver7 meteorologists are tracking one next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Here are the most recent snow totals from Thursday's storm as of 11 a.m., according to the National Weather Service (totals will be updated as they're available):



1 N Genesee: 4.3 inches

2 NNW Louisville: 3.6 inches

2 NNW Boulder: 3.2 inches

1 E Arvada: 2.8 inches

2 NNE Monument: 2.8 inches

1 NW Niwot: 2.2 inches

2 N Longmont: 2.2 inches

5 NNW Peterson AFB: 2.2 inches

Denver International Airport: 2.1 inches

1 NNE Fountain: 2 inches

5 NNE Fort Collins: 1.7 inches

5 W Johnstown: 1.6 inches

Cascade: 1.5 inches

Fountain: 1.2 inches

