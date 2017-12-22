Snow, icy roads slow traffic across Front Range, in mountains

DENVER – Snowy and icy roads are slowing traffic across the Front Range and into the mountains Thursday evening.

After several inches of snow fell in the mountains Thursday morning, there have been intermittent traffic closures along major highways, including Interstate 70.

There were several extended closures along I-70 between Empire Junction and Georgetown Thursday afternoon, though all directions of the highway had reopened by 6:45 p.m.

CDOT has implemented the traction law between Silverthorne and Georgetown along I-70. The traction law requires vehicles to have four-wheel drive or all wheel-drive, snow tires, or chains while driving.

The traction law is also in effect over Loveland Pass.

