Snow, icy roads slow traffic across Front Range, in mountains

Blair Miller
4:08 PM, Dec 21, 2017
6:48 PM, Dec 21, 2017
Snowy and icy roads are slowing traffic across the Front Range and into the mountains Thursday evening.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the Colorado Department of Transportation shut down westbound I-70 at the Eisenhower Tunnel because of multiple crashes and spun-out vehicles west of the tunnel. CDOT said it did not have an estimated time of reopening.

After several inches of snow fell in the mountains Thursday morning, there have been intermittent traffic closures along major highways, including Interstate 70.

There were several extended closures along I-70 between Empire Junction and Georgetown Thursday afternoon, though all directions of the highway had reopened by 6:45 p.m.

CDOT has implemented the traction law between Silverthorne and Georgetown along I-70. The traction law requires vehicles to have four-wheel drive or all wheel-drive, snow tires, or chains while driving.

The traction law is also in effect over Loveland Pass.

