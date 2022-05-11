TRINIDAD, Colo. — Wildfire smoke from New Mexico is now impacting southern Colorado.

Trinidad is covered in a blanket of haze.

Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire have charred nearly 237,000 acres in New Mexico. They are about 33% contained. According to fire officials, the Hermits Peak Fire started on April 6 and the Calf Canyon Fire started April 19.

Both fires, along with the 43,376-acre Cerro Pelado Fire farther west, will continue to blow smoke into Colorado overnight.

GOES satellite data indicates a dense smoke plume (from wildfires in central New Mexico) moving into portions of southeast Colorado, along with a cumulus cloud field across the far southeast plains. #cowx pic.twitter.com/4iKLR5kBeU — NWS Pueblo (@NWSPueblo) May 11, 2022

High temperatures, high winds and low humidity are fueling the fire.

READ MORE: 'Extremely critical' fire weather expected for much of this week

Trinidad and Aguilar along the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 will see the heaviest smoke, along with mountain towns west of I-25. Expect thick smoke in east Pueblo County and Crowley and Otero counties.

Monique Jackson, a resident in Trinidad, said the smoke has been impacting her breathing.

"My allergies are really bad and the smoke is getting into our lungs and our eyes," she said. "It has been horrible."

KOAA Weather Forecast smoke from New Mexico wildfires

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for Huerfano County and Otero County.