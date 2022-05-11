Watch
Smoke from New Mexico fires impacting residents in southern Colorado

The Hermit's Peak and Calf Canyon fires have charred nearly 237,000 acres in New Mexico. Crews are battling the flames, but so far they are only 33% contained.
Posted at 3:30 PM, May 11, 2022
TRINIDAD, Colo. — Wildfire smoke from New Mexico is now impacting southern Colorado.

Trinidad is covered in a blanket of haze.

Hermits Peak and Calf Canyon Fire have charred nearly 237,000 acres in New Mexico. They are about 33% contained. According to fire officials, the Hermits Peak Fire started on April 6 and the Calf Canyon Fire started April 19.

Both fires, along with the 43,376-acre Cerro Pelado Fire farther west, will continue to blow smoke into Colorado overnight.

High temperatures, high winds and low humidity are fueling the fire.

Trinidad and Aguilar along the southbound lanes of Interstate 25 will see the heaviest smoke, along with mountain towns west of I-25. Expect thick smoke in east Pueblo County and Crowley and Otero counties.

Monique Jackson, a resident in Trinidad, said the smoke has been impacting her breathing.

"My allergies are really bad and the smoke is getting into our lungs and our eyes," she said. "It has been horrible."

Forecast smoke from New Mexico wildfires

The National Weather Service has issued air quality alerts for Huerfano County and Otero County.

