1 person dies in small plane crash near Centennial Airport

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. — One person died in a small, single-engine plane crash just east of the Centennial Airport on Tuesday afternoon.

South Metro Fire Rescue (SMFR) and the Douglas County Sheriff's Office responded a Cessna 182 crash, which happened north of E-470 west of the S. Chambers Road exit, near a FedEx facility. The crash was called in by a 911 caller around 12:50 p.m., said Eric Hurst, public information officer with SMFR.



The 911 caller said that the person walked out into the field to confirm it was an aircraft and told authorities over the phone that they could see one person, seemingly deceased, inside, Hurst said.

SMFR said the wreck did not cause a fire, but there was a small fuel spill.

One person died in the crash, SMFR reported. Nobody else was in the plane.

Hurst said the crash happened "a few seconds" after takeoff.

The Douglas County Coroner’s Office will identify the deceased person. The National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the cause of the crash.

The airport confirmed the pilot had been departing eastbound on runway 10, however there was no flight log. Airport officials are in close contact with the FAA and NTSB, Hurst said.

He said he is not aware of any radio traffic with the airport indicating an emergency on the Cessna.

No buildings or passing people or vehicles were damaged.

Denver7 is working to learn more. Stay with us for updates.