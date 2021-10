LOVELAND, Colo. — A single-engine aircraft crashed near the Northern Colorado Regional Airport in Larimer County Thursday morning.

The private plane ended up near Byrd Drive, just outside the airport, according to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

The pilot was transported to a near hospital.

The Loveland Police Department is asking drivers to avoid the area.

The airport is open.

Denver7 is working to learn more. Check back for updates.