Small earthquake reported Monday morning in southeast Colorado

BACA COUNTY, Colo. — A small earthquake was reported in southeast Colorado Monday morning.

The 3.8-magnitude quake happened around 3:30 a.m. about 5.5 miles northwest of Pritchett in Baca County, according to the U.S. Geological Survey (USGS).

Multiple people in Pritchett, Springfield and Kim reported feeling the earthquake to the USGS Monday morning. If you felt the quake, you can report it on the USGS website.

While less frequent than earthquakes on the west side of the Rocky Mountain, those on the east side tend to disturb a broader region than those of the same magnitude farther west, USGS said.

"It would not be unusual for a magnitude 4.0 earthquake in eastern or central North America to be felt by a significant percentage of the population in many communities more than 100 km (60 miles) from its source," USGS says on its website. "A magnitude 5.5 earthquake in eastern or central North America might be felt by much of the population out to more than 500 km (300 miles) from its source."