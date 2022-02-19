Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Small breweries scramble for cans amid supply crunch

items.[0].image.alt
John Minchillo/AP
Packaging workers Spencer Kramer, right, and Harley Greb monitor a packing machine that places tops on six-packs of beer at Rhinegeist Brewery in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of downtown Cincinnati, Friday, Dec. 11, 2015. The fully automated canning system unloads pallets of empty cans that are delivered to a filler and seamer along a conveyor belt. Workers keep a close eye on possible obstructions in the lines that can trigger failsafe shutdowns. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
Spencer Kramer, Harley Greb
Posted at 9:55 AM, Feb 19, 2022
and last updated 2022-02-19 11:55:38-05

DENVER (AP) — Hundreds of small breweries are scrambling to find new suppliers after Colorado-based Ball Corporation decided to raise its minimum can order fivefold.

Colorado Public Radio reports the new policy increases Ball’s minimum order from about 200,000 cans per variety of beer to about 1 million cans per variety.

The company says it made the decision due to a demand spike brought on by the pandemic.

Many breweries that can't meet the new minimum are scrambling for new sources, which oftentimes charge more than Ball.

That could mean higher prices for consumers.

The Brewers Association estimates about 1,000 companies have had to find new can suppliers.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
210480x360storiesofhope.png

Read stories of hope from Denver7