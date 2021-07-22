Sloan’s Lake closed until further notice due to potentially deadly blue-green algae

DENVER – Sloan’s Lake is closed until further notice after potentially deadly blue-green algae blooms were found earlier this month.

All recreational activities are prohibited effective immediately, including fishing, wading, boating and use of hand launched or non-motorized craft such as canoes, paddleboards, and kayaks, a spokesperson with the Denver Department of Public Health and Environment (DDPHE) said Thursday.

Park visitors should not allow their children or pets in or near the water, the advisory states.

Earlier this month, the DDPHE posted signs warning people not to let their pets drink or play in the water after tests came back positive for the toxin, which is naturally found in all types of water. The algae develops when the weather has been warm (over 75 degrees) and sunny.

“This type of algae can poison not only dogs, cats, livestock, wildlife, birds, and fish, but also humans. Pets can die within hours of consuming the algae,” the DDPHE spokesperson said in a news release.

If your dog gets into a harmful bloom, health officials advise that you rinse your pet off immediately with fresh, clean water. If you come contact with the bloom, immediately wash with soap and water.

If your pet has been poisoned by the algae, it’ll show symptoms anywhere from 15 minutes to several days, including diarrhea or vomiting, weakness or staggering, drooling, difficulty breathing and convulsions or seizures, city health officials say.

If you or your pets are exposed to the water and experience those symptoms, contact your doctor or veterinarian, the DDPHE said.

The lake will reopen to the public once when the algae bloom and cyanotoxin levels are shown to have subsided, the spokesperson said.

The DDPHE said they believe the algae blooms will remain in the lake for at least another month or until temperatures start to cool.