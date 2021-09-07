Skies will stay hazy this week as smoke from out-of-state wildfires covers Colorado

Colorado will see an increase in smoke from out-of-state wildfires on Tuesday and throughout much of this week.

The Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment (CDPHE) said the highest concentrations of smoke will likely stay in northwestern, north-central, and west-central Colorado, including areas around Steamboat Springs, Vail, Craig, and Grand Junction.

An Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone has also been issued for the Front Range until 4 p.m. Tuesday, if not later. This includes Douglas County north to Larimer County and Weld County.

A second Air Quality Health Advisory for Ozone is in place until 8 p.m. Wednesday for northern Teller County and northwestern El Paso County, including Woodland Park, Florissant, Colorado Springs, Manitou Springs and Monument.

The CDPHE recommends that active people, older adults, and people with lung diseases should limit exercising outdoors Tuesday if they live in areas included in the health advisories.

The National Weather Service said Coloradans should expect to see more smoke in the coming days.

Morning Smoke Update 9/7:

An upper level ridge approaching from the west will play a big role in bringing smoke into the region for the next few days. The transport of smoke based on the winds aloft around this feature is quite evident in the HRRR smoke model shown.#COwx pic.twitter.com/PgW471RtEV — NWS Boulder (@NWSBoulder) September 7, 2021

Scattered thunderstorms late Friday into Saturday may help clear the skies.

