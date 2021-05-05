Skier from Ouray dies Monday after fall in Alaska national park

DENALI NATIONAL PARK AND PRESERVE, Alaska — A skier from Ouray died after a fall at Denali National Park and Preserve in Alaska on Monday.

On Monday at 3:30 p.m., mountaineering rangers with the park received an emergency call for help through a Garmin InReach, a satellite communication device. The caller reported that a ski mountaineer had fallen into a crevasse in the southeastern sector of the park near the Eldridge Glacier, according to the park.

The reporting caller couldn't see or communicate with the fallen skier.

The park’s sent its high-altitude helicopter pilot and two mountaineering rangers to the Talkeetna State Airport within 30 minutes and the rescuers flew to the caller's GPS coordinates, which was around 8,000 feet in elevation, the park reported.

National Park Service/Denali National Park and Preserve The red dot indicates the location of the fall. The summit of Denali is about 20 miles west.

One of the rangers was lowered into the crevasse and the helicopter left to pick up two other rescuers from the airport.

The ranger reached the fallen skier, who was about 100 feet below the glacier surface, and confirmed the person had died.

The skier was later identified as Mason Stansfield, 28, of Ouray.

The skier's uninjured partner was transported back to the airport and Stansfield's remains were recovered that evening.