Skier dies on mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park

ROCKY MOUNTAIN NATIONAL PARK, Colo. — A solo skier died Sunday following a slide on a mountain in Rocky Mountain National Park.

On Sunday morning, park rangers at Rocky Mountain National Park responded to multiple reports of an unconscious skier on a north-facing area of Sundance Mountain, which is between Trail Ridge Road and Old Fall River Road.

The skier, a 68-year-old man from Loveland, died from injuries after an uncontrolled slide on a snowfield into rocks. The slide was between 400 and 500 feet. He was wearing a helmet and had been skiing.

Bystanders said they witnessed the fall and tried to help the man. They also notified park officials.

Northern Colorado Interagency Helitack flew to a helispot in the Upper Beaver Meadows area of the park late Sunday afternoon to retrieve the man's body. His body was then transported to the Office of the Larimer County Coroner/Medical Examiner.

The man's name has been released as authorities continue to notify his family.