Skier caught, partially buried in avalanche at Berthoud Pass Wednesday

A skier was caught and partially buried in an avalanche on Berthoud Pass on Wednesday, according to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center (CAIC).

According to a report, three people skied from Berthoud Pass into Current Creek and then into Second Creek. One of the skiers triggered an avalanche while going down a chute and was carried down the slide path. When the avalanche stopped, the skier was partially buried, but uninjured, according to a report later submitted to CAIC.

CAIC said this is "direct evidence" that backcountry explorers can still trigger avalanches on the weak snow currently on the ground, and it's particularly true in the Front Range Zone after last weekend's snowstorm.

"You will not see signs of instability before these avalanches break," the CAIC warned in a Facebook post. "There is no way to tell where the weakest spots are on a slope. The only way to completely avoid this problem is to avoid steep slopes that face west through northeast to southeast."

Prior to this incident, 17 people had been caught, 13 had been buried and 11 had been killed in avalanches in Colorado during the 2020-2021 season.

For up-to-date information on conditions in the backcountry, visit CAIC's website here.