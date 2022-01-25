Watch
Ski resorts aim for more efficient snowmaking amid drought

Brittany Peterson/AP
A machine blows snow at Vail Mountain Resort, Wednesday, Dec. 29, 2021, in Vail, Colo. Newer snowmaking technology is allowing ski areas to be more efficient with energy and water usage as climate change continues to threaten snowpack levels. (AP Photo/Brittany Peterson)
Posted at 6:34 AM, Jan 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-25 08:34:32-05

DENVER (AP) — With decreasing snowpack due to drought and climate change, the ski industry has invested millions of dollars in more efficient snowmaking systems.

According to the Colorado-based National Ski Areas Association, about 87% of the 337 U.S. alpine resorts the trade group represents have snowmaking capabilities.

Some question whether the practice is a wise use of energy and water.

But a Colorado water official says snowmaking accounts for less than one-tenth of 1% of the water that is diverted in the state and is considered a beneficial use because it brings in tourism.

U.S. ski resorts say they've been working to reduce greenhouse gas emissions but note more needs to happen on a global scale.

(Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)
