Skateboarder hit, killed by multiple vehicles in Fort Collins Wednesday evening

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A man on a skateboard died after he was hit by multiple vehicles on W. Elizabeth Street in Fort Collins Wednesday evening.

On Wednesday around 8:22 p.m., Fort Collins Police responded to a crash between a skateboarder and a vehicle near Constitution Avenue and W. Elizabeth Street.

When police arrived at the scene, they found the skateboarder in the roadway. The man was transported to a local hospital, where he was pronounced deceased, police said.

Fort Collins Police Services' Collision Reconstruction and Scene Handling Team responded to the scene as well and began investigating. They determined that the skateboarder was in the roadway when he was struck by multiple vehicles that were going eastbound on W. Elizabeth Street, police said.

They are continuing to work to determine if this was a hit and run and if all involved vehicles are accounted for.

W. Elizabeth Street was closed between Skyline Avenue and Bryan Avenue for about five and a half hours.

Police are urging drivers to remember that as the weather warms, there are more pedestrians outside and near the road.

Anybody with information on this crash should call Fort Collins Officer Drew Jurkofsky at 970-416 2224. If you have video surveillance along W. Elizabeth Street that shows traffic, or a dash camera on the street around the time of the collision, contact police.