Single-engine plane crashes in northern Colorado; 2 on board taken to hospitals

Posted at 12:16 PM, May 28, 2021
LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A single-engine aircraft made a crash landing in the Wellington area on Friday morning, officials said.

The plane experienced an engine failure, according to the Northern Colorado Regional Airport.

Two people were on board and were taken to hospitals, according to the Wellington Fire District. One victim was flown on a helicopter to the hospital.

The crash was reported around 11 a.m., officials said.

More information was not yet available. The National Transportation Safety Board had been notified and was en route to investigate.

