BROOMFIELD, Colo. — Authorities are at the scene of a single-engine plane crash in a Broomfield neighborhood Sunday afternoon.

The plane went down near Lowell Boulevard and Las Brisas Drive in the Anthem Ranch neighborhood, Broomfield police tweeted.

There is no word on injuries at this time. However, North Metro Fire said no structures or vehicles were struck and no one on the ground was injured.

This is a developing story and will be updated.