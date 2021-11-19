Silvia at Lost City is a dream come true for Comal graduate

DENVER — Silvia Hernandez envisioned a menu that told a story, from her roots in Mexico City to the time she spent in Puerto Vallarta making coastal Mexican cuisine. She dreamed of opening her own restaurant back when Denver7 first met her in 2016.

Nearly five years later, her hard work and perseverance has paid off. Hernandez debuted her namesake restaurant called Silvia at Lost City. You can find it inside Lost City on the Taxi Campus.

Hernandez received vital training at a heritage food incubator called Comal. She was featured in this 2016 story about the innovative concept that was providing job training skills to local women. She continued working at Comal while starting her own catering business, then COVID-19 hit.

"The pandemic hit hard my catering business. So I didn’t have any catering at all. And I knew for sure when everything would open I would need something extra besides the catering," said Hernandez.

As her catering business struggled during the early days of the pandemic, Hernandez continued to work towards opening a restaurant. She graduated from Comal in May 2021 and the owner of Lost City, Michael Graham, was impressed with her concept.

"Now I have this place. I have my catering business, my daughter is working with me, and I see people happy with the menu and it’s a lot," said Hernandez. "I'm super excited."

Silvia at Lost City is open every Monday through Friday and is located inside the coffee shop at 3459 Ringsby Court. Breakfast is available from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and lunch service is from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.